NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Down 86.4% in June

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.82. 18,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,039. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $21.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 889.18, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.29.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 123.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

