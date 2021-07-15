NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.63

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.63 and last traded at $59.52, with a volume of 458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.

Several research firms recently commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,866 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.