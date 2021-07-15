NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Helen of Troy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $292,656.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,633. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE opened at $212.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.23.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

