NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 37,404 Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $117.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.66. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company.

In other news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $175,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $48,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,238 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

