NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock opened at $168.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.47. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

