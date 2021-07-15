NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes $3.74 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Fabrinet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Fabrinet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $92.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

