NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 174,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of Nomad Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NOMD opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

