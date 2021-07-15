Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Major Shareholder Robert P. Stiller Sells 25,466 Shares

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) major shareholder Robert P. Stiller sold 25,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $11,459.70. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NROM stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Noble Roman’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 78.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

