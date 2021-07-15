Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 175.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $485.32 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $491.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.84.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

