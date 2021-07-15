Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,228 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.92. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

