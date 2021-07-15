Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,314 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,465. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

