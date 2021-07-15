Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 140,018 Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Invacare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invacare by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invacare by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 340,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Invacare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,519,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVC. TheStreet cut Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12. Invacare Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

