Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 591 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PZZA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $110.80 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.36.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

