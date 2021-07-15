Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 16,092 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 243.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $3,085,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 178.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,613 shares of company stock worth $10,035,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.52.

ETSY stock opened at $182.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

