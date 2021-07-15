Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,516,000 after acquiring an additional 214,074 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Service Co. International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,097,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,094,000 after acquiring an additional 254,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,733,000 after purchasing an additional 134,427 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,536,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,900,000 after acquiring an additional 638,504 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCI stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 143,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $8,050,967.10. Insiders have sold 207,900 shares of company stock worth $11,605,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

