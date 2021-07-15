Nordea Investment Management AB Buys New Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 168,777 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.31% of Primoris Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after buying an additional 889,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after buying an additional 364,285 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after buying an additional 261,747 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 161,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 121,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

PRIM stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.87.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

