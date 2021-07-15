Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,676 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 97.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,559,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,607,000 after buying an additional 771,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Oak Street Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after buying an additional 61,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $59,117,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.98. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $2,889,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 27,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,677,880.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,450,075.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,121,063 shares of company stock valued at $488,548,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

