Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.86 Million Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,634 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of ILPT opened at $26.56 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ILPT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.