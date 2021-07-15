Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

SCI stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.68.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 143,511 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $8,050,967.10. Insiders sold a total of 207,900 shares of company stock worth $11,605,626 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

