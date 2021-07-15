Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,467 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of WSFS Financial worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.34.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.