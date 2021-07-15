Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.76.

PNC stock opened at $188.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

