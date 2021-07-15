Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,528 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $125,000.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.