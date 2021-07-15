Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 168,777 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.31% of Primoris Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $28.82 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.