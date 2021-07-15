Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives $18.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 490,474 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 366,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.77.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.