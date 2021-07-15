Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,509 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Cars.com stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $886.19 million, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

