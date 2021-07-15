Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of UMH Properties worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 94,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $23.31.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

