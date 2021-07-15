Northern Trust Corp Has $9.20 Million Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJR stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.42.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

