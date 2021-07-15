Northern Trust Corp Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,516,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71,908 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WETF opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $921.49 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.