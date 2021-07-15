Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 28.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 140,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

