Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.16

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $4.00. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 444,686 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 204.37% and a negative return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVFY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,148 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nova LifeStyle during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nova LifeStyle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

