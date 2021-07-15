Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Novo Nordisk’s approved drug, Ozempic is off to a solid start and the launch of Rybelsus also looks impressive. Novo Nordisk has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. Victoza, Ozempic, Xultophy and Saxenda have been helping the company maintain momentum. Label expansion of existing drugs will further boost sales. In 2021, the company will continue its focus on commercial execution while conducting more late-stage clinical studies than ever to meet the needs of the people living with diabetes and other serious chronic diseases. However, lower realized prices in the Unites States, loss of exclusivity for products in hormone replacement therapy and intensifying competition will affect sales. Sales are also being negatively impacted by COVID-19-related stocking, which remains a woe.”

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.88. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $87.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $44,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

