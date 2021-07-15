Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nu Skin Enterprises accounts for approximately 2.0% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,420 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.4% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $365,304.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,752.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,631 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

