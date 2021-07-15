NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,142 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,844 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,824 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,713,000 after buying an additional 817,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 87.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 734,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 342,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,576. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

