Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -43.48.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $82,384,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

