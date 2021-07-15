Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 21,680 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,948 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $76,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBNY. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.44.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $249.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

