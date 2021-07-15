Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 283,652 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,652 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.73% of SL Green Realty worth $83,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $77.79 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

