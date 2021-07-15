Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $68.42 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,917,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 411,012 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $68,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

