Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $78.08 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Domino’s Pizza worth $78,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.84.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $485.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.78. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $491.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

