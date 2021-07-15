Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $71,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nevro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Nevro by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Nevro by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.69. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $120.76 and a 1 year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.