Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,333 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of QTS Realty Trust worth $72,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.94 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.18.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on QTS shares. Truist Securities cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.