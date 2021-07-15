Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 54,499 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $70,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

NYSE:LPX opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

