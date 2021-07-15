Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 87,682 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,682 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Celanese worth $82,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 478.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,490 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 304.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after acquiring an additional 211,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 497.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $1,083,225.00. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $154.13 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $89.47 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.08.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

