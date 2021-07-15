Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NUO traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 304,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,096 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

