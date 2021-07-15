Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Up 296.1% in June

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 296.1% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NES traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 3,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,873. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

