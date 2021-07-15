NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of NVR worth $142,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NVR by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR opened at $4,862.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,873.92. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,260.00 and a 12 month high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $44.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,221.00, for a total transaction of $18,064,660.00. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

