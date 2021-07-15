Odey Holdings AG Acquires Shares of 1,000 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Odey Holdings AG purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.2% of Odey Holdings AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after purchasing an additional 388,621 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $410.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,321. The stock has a market cap of $181.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $414.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.