Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Tom B. Langley Buys 1,000 Shares

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Tom B. Langley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $23,300.00.

OPOF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $122.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.09. Old Point Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 14.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 63,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

