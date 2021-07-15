Old Republic International (ORI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,532 shares of company stock valued at $40,001 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

