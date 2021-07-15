Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $976.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.11.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $156,059.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,258.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,840 over the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,921,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,072,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.