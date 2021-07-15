Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $119,344,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $62,233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,362.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 422,947 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 735.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 419,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,492,000 after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the period.

OMCL stock opened at $152.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.39. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.24 and a 1 year high of $154.92.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.75.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

